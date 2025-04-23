Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ACC charges ex-minister, wife over 9.45cr in illicit wealth

The cases were lodged at ACC District Office-1 on Wednesday

File image of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 07:34 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism and ex-MP for Habiganj-4, and his wife, Shamima Zafrin, for allegedly amassing wealth grossly disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The cases were lodged at ACC District Office-1 on Wednesday.

According to the ACC: “Mahbub Ali misused his position as a public representative to accumulate Tk5.49 crore in wealth beyond any legitimate source. The charges, framed under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004 and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947, allege that he acquired and retained these assets through abuse of power and dishonest intent.”

Mahbub Ali declared total assets worth Tk8.09 crore, while his accepted income amounts to only Tk2.57 crore, leaving Tk5.49 crore unexplained.

His wife, Shamima Zafrin, faces separate charges for allegedly aiding her husband in exploiting his public position for personal enrichment.

The ACC claims she acquired Tk3.96 crore in wealth beyond her known income sources and knowingly retained possession of this wealth.

Her declared assets total Tk4.14 crore, while her accepted income is just Tk18.59 lakh.

The ACC’s investigation reveals that the couple collectively possesses Tk9.45 crore in unexplained wealth.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Civil Aviation and Tourism ministry
Read More

ACC starts process to bring back Hasina, Tulip

Court freezes another 2,619C in accounts linked to S Alam

5 held over 1,000C graft in Pirojpur LGED office

Former DGHS driver Abdul Malek sentenced to 5 years in prison, wife 3 years

ACC sues Tulip Siddiq over illegal flat deal in Gulshan

Court acquits Falu of graft charges

Latest News

Nunes: UCL spot would be Premier League trophy for City

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Swiatek glad for expectations ahead of Madrid title defence

Arsenal lack energy in Palace draw as Liverpool prepare to seal title

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x