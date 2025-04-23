ACC charges ex-minister, wife over 9.45cr in illicit wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism and ex-MP for Habiganj-4, and his wife, Shamima Zafrin, for allegedly amassing wealth grossly disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The cases were lodged at ACC District Office-1 on Wednesday.

According to the ACC: “Mahbub Ali misused his position as a public representative to accumulate Tk5.49 crore in wealth beyond any legitimate source. The charges, framed under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004 and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947, allege that he acquired and retained these assets through abuse of power and dishonest intent.”

Mahbub Ali declared total assets worth Tk8.09 crore, while his accepted income amounts to only Tk2.57 crore, leaving Tk5.49 crore unexplained.

His wife, Shamima Zafrin, faces separate charges for allegedly aiding her husband in exploiting his public position for personal enrichment.

The ACC claims she acquired Tk3.96 crore in wealth beyond her known income sources and knowingly retained possession of this wealth.

Her declared assets total Tk4.14 crore, while her accepted income is just Tk18.59 lakh.

The ACC’s investigation reveals that the couple collectively possesses Tk9.45 crore in unexplained wealth.