Sutrapur blast: 2 more victims die at DMCH

The incident occurred on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Sutrapur, reportedly from a gas leak

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 06:58 PM

Two men, who sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion at their residence in the capital’s Sutrapur last week, died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, said a doctor.

The deceased were identified as Rokon and Tamim Peda.

This raised the death toll from the explosion to three.

Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Rokon, who suffered 60 percent burn injuries, breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital around 2:45am.

Besides, Tamim Peda, who received 42% burn injuries, died at the hospital at around 8:15am on Wednesday.

Five members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries in a gas explosion around 1am at Sutrapur on Friday. 

The incident took place on the ground floor of a five-storey building in the Kagji Tola area of Sutrapur, reportedly due to a gas leakage.

Among them, one-year-old Ayesha succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Monday.

Ripon Peda, and his wife Chandni, with 60 and 45% burn injuries, are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Gas Explosion, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)


