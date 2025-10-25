Saturday, October 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rain, thunder showers likely in Chittagong

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Chittagong waterlogging. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 01:34 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that rain/thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong division in the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Saturday.

"Rain/thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong division," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday morning.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.

The Met Office also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.0°C in Khepupara station, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Saturday, 20.5°C in Tetulia station.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:24pm on Saturday and will rise at 6:01am on Sunday.

Topics:

ChittagongRainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Rain, thundershowers likely in Chittagong

Rain, thundershowers likely in Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong

Fire at Dhaka airport forces flight diversions

Rain, thunder showers likely in Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong

CEPZ factory fire brought under control after 17 hours

Massive fire engulfs CEPZ factory, threatens nearby buildings

Latest News

Fakhrul urges all parties to put aside differences, join polls

Viral video shows attempted CNG hijacking on Dhaka-Chittagong highway

Adilur: Govt commits to implement state reforms in line with July Charter

Human trafficking, instability erode global trust in Bangladesh’s passports

Home adviser: Experts from 4 countries invited to investigate Dhaka airport fire

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x