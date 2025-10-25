Rain, thunder showers likely in Chittagong

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that rain/thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong division in the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Saturday.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.

The Met Office also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.0°C in Khepupara station, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Saturday, 20.5°C in Tetulia station.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:24pm on Saturday and will rise at 6:01am on Sunday.