Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rain, thundershowers likely in Chittagong

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 12:46 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong division in the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong division," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday morning.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.
 
The Met Office also predicted that the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.5°C in Feni, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Wednesday, 20.5°C in Tetulia.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:27pm on Wednesday and will rise at 6am on Thursday.

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Thunder showers
