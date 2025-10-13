Int'l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed across country 

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was observed across the country on Monday with the theme “Working Together to Build Resilience against Disasters.”

In Khulna, marking the day, a discussion was held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner's office, with Deputy Commissioner Md Toufiqur Rahman in the chair, reports our Khulna correspondent.

Speaking at the event, the DC said that in addition to natural calamities, man-made disasters also cause immense human suffering. Emphasizing the importance of awareness and preparedness, he said: "Bangladesh is geographically prone to disasters. We must act responsibly as citizens. The more prepared we are, the less damage we will face."

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bitan Kumar Mondal, Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Md Masud Sardar, Khulna Metropolitan BNP President Advocate Shafiqul Alam Mona, Brac District Coordinator Md Shafiqul Islam, World Vision Area Program Manager Suravi Biswas, and JJS representative Abdul Baki also spoke at the event.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Abdul Karim delivered the welcome speech.

Earlier, a colorful rally was brought out from Shaheed Park, parading through various city streets before concluding at the Khulna Collectorate premises. People from different walks of life joined the rally.

A demonstration on fire and earthquake safety measures was also held at the Collectorate ground.

In Jamalpur, on the occasion of International Disaster Reduction Day, a procession organized by the District Administration and District Disaster Management Department, Jamalpur, started from the city's Faujdari Mor area and ended at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, reports our Jamalpur correspondent.

Later, the discussion at the District Collectorate Conference Room was addressed by Deputy Commissioner Hasina Begum as the chief guest. Jamalpur District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Abdullahel Kafir presided over the meeting, and among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Yahya Al Mamun, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Iftekhar Yunus, Jamalpur District Press Club President Fazle Elahi Makam, Red Crescent Jamalpur Unit Vice President and former Youth Chief Mahabubur Rahman Jilani and many others spoke.

At this time, the speakers called on everyone to work courageously and voluntarily to deal with disasters by receiving special training and preparation to deal with disasters, rather than panicking over various disasters, including earthquakes, fires, and flash floods.

In Chittagong, the day was observed in Hathazari, Chittagong, on Monday.

The day’s events were organized by the Upazila Administration (Disaster Management Unit), and included a rally, a fire drill, and a discussion session. The program was presided over by Project Implementation Officer Niaz Morshed.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muhammad Abdullah Al Mumin was present as the chief guest, reports newspaper.

A fire safety drill was conducted with the support of Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence, led by Senior Station Officer Abdul Mannan. The drill demonstrated emergency fire response techniques to students and attendees.

The event was attended by students from various schools and officials from different government departments.