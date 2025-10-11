Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Saturday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barisal divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday morning.

"One or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions”.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

Besides, Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over the North Bay, it added.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Feni, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Saturday, 22.8°C in Rajshahi.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:36pm on Saturday and will rise at 5:55am on Sunday.