Rizwana: Protecting nature is essential for sustainable tourism

The adviser highlighted that the government has already implemented several initiatives to engage youth in nature tourism, cycling, and heritage tours

File image: Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Photo: BSS
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 02:11 PM

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that safeguarding nature is vital to make Bangladesh more attractive for both domestic and foreign tourists, stressing planned urbanization, clean environment, safe waste management and preservation of cultural heritage to advance the tourism sector

"If we can protect nature, Bangladesh will become an even more attractive destination for both domestic and foreign tourists," she said.

To advance the tourism sector, planned urbanization, a clean environment, safe waste management, and the preservation of cultural heritage are essential, she added.

Rizwana, also the adviser of the Ministry of Water Resources, made the remark while speaking to journalists after inaugurating a colourful rally, cycle rally, city tour, and food stalls organized in the capital's Agargaon on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2025, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism organized the event with the theme "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation".

The adviser highlighted that the government has already undertaken several initiatives to inspire the young generation to engage in nature-based tourism, cycling, and heritage tours. 

She further said that the natural beauty of Bangladesh - the tea gardens of Sylhet, the beaches of Cox's Bazar, the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, and the waterfalls of the hill tracts - are priceless resources.

Protecting these treasures is the only way to ensure sustainable tourism, she noted.

Rizwana also called on all to practice responsible tourism.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Nasreen Jahan, and Chairman of the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Saima Shahin Sultana, among others, were also present.

