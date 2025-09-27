Saturday, September 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country

File image of a rainy day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 12:26 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Saturday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions,” the BMD said in a bulletin issued this morning.

“One or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions may witness similar weather,” it said, adding that “moderately heavy falls may occur at places over the country.”

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country, the met office predicted.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay, it said, further adding that a low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around Wednesday.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 37.5°C in Syedpur station, while the lowest was 23.4°C in Bandarban station.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:50pm on Saturday and rise at 5:49am on Sunday.

