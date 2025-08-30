Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Shipping Adviser: Hotels causing pollution in Cox’s Bazar should be shut

He said a list of Bakkhali River encroachers will be made and evicted after the High Court ruling

A special coordination meeting aimed at clearing the encroachment of the Bakkhali River was held at the Cox’s Bazar Circuit House on August 30 at 12pm. Photo: Abdul Aziz/Dhaka Tribune.
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 07:05 PM

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain has urged that hotels in Cox’s Bazar causing river or environmental pollution should not only face fines but also be closed down.

He made the remarks on Saturday at a press briefing following a special coordination meeting at the Cox’s Bazar Circuit House, aimed at clearing encroachments along the Bakkhali River.

Dr Hussain said that once the full High Court ruling is received, authorities will prepare a coordinated list of river encroachers in Cox’s Bazar and take steps to evict them.

The meeting was attended by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mustafa, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin, and senior officials from the district administration, Cox’s Bazar Development Authority, and the Department of Environment.

The Bakkhali River, Cox’s Bazar’s main river, has been at the center of the issue. The High Court recently directed the government to compile a list of all encroachers along the river and evict them within four months, while also implementing necessary pollution-control measures.

Dr Hussain visited Cox’s Bazar within a week of the ruling to ensure its implementation. The court emphasised preserving the river’s current course by demarcating its boundaries through an RS survey, evicting all encroachers, and enforcing effective pollution controls within the stipulated four months.

Topics:

Cox's BazarBangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain
Read More

Sk Bashir: Cox's Bazar Airport to start international flights in October

32-year-old to die over rape, murder of seven-year-old in Cox's Bazar

CA Yunus: Country stable enough; ready for elections

Prof Yunus places 7-point roadmap for Rohingya repatriation

CA Yunus joins 'Stakeholders’ Dialogue' on Rohingya crisis in Cox’s Bazar

Shipping adviser visits BSC’s ships under construction in China

Latest News

Jatiya Party office set on fire at Bijoynagar

Bangladesh, Mexico celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

Dhaka American Women’s Club joins global network through Fawco affiliation

BSF firing kills Bangladeshi man, injures several along Sylhet border

Tawhid Afridi seeks bail citing recent kidney operation, health issues

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x