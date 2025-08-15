Friday, August 15, 2025

Rain likely across country

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, said BMD

File image Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 01:55 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Mymensingh, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday recorded 35°C in Feni under Chittagong division and Kumarkhali under Khulna division, while Friday’s minimum temperature was 24.3°C in Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:32pm on Friday and rises at 5:34am on Saturday in the capital.

