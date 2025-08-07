Thursday, August 07, 2025

Rain likely across country

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C, and night temperature may fall slightly over the country

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Aug 2025, 11:55 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions and at many places over Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Thursday morning.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C, and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was 34°C in Badalgachhi under the Rajshahi division, while Thursday’s minimum temperature was 22.6°C in Tangail.

The sun sets at 6:38pm on Thursday and rises at 5:31am on Friday in the capital. 

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
