Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions and at many places over Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Thursday morning.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C, and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was 34°C in Badalgachhi under the Rajshahi division, while Thursday’s minimum temperature was 22.6°C in Tangail.

The sun sets at 6:38pm on Thursday and rises at 5:31am on Friday in the capital.