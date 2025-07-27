Sunday, July 27, 2025

Depression: Launch, sea-truck services resume on 10 routes in Bhola

According to Water Board engineer the river was 12cm above danger level for two days

Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 03:44 PM

Launch and sea-truck services on 10 river routes, including Bhola-Lakshmipur, resumed on Sunday morning after the authorities concerned withdrew the local cautionary signal no 3 at maritime ports.

Mohammad Jasim Uddin, transport inspector of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Bhola river port, said they allowed the movement of the launch and sea-truck when the weather improved and water levels in the Meghna River started falling.

Hasanuzzaman, an engineer of the Water Development Board, said the river was flowing 120cm above danger level for the past two days.

Executive engineer of WDB Division-2 Asfa Uddoula said repair work is underway on a 250 metre damaged embankment at Khejur Gachhia in Charfassion upazila.

Under the influence of the depression in the Bay, the district experienced rough weather over the past four days, with light to moderate rain continuing under overcast skies on Sunday.

Tidal surges flooded low-lying areas, including the Ilisha ferry ghat, causing suffering for residents.

Moreover, many ponds overflowed, mud houses were damaged and waterlogging continued in several areas.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)
