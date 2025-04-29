Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

CJ: Judiciary taking permanent legal steps to protect environment

'Climate justice is no longer a delayed ideal; it is now a constitutional commitment,' says Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed

Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 06:29 PM

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Monday said that the judiciary of Bangladesh has undertaken various permanent legal initiatives to protect the environment.

Referring to several landmark judgments by the country’s apex court concerning hazardous industries such as ship-breaking, the chief justice said that Bangladesh’s judiciary has taken the lead in establishing environmental rights as fundamental rights.

He made these remarks while speaking at a program titled "Climate Justice and the Constitution: Reflections from the Global South", held at New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi, according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The program explored the relationship between constitutions, human rights, and climate change from the perspective of developing countries like Bangladesh, which are particularly vulnerable to environmental risks.

“A review of history shows that while developed countries have contributed the most to carbon emissions, it is the developing countries—which emit relatively less—that are now bearing the brunt of the devastating effects of climate change. Therefore, the climate crisis is not merely an environmental emergency; it is fundamentally a crisis of justice,” said the chief justice.

Delivering a powerful message to the future generation of legal professionals, he added: “Climate justice is no longer a delayed ideal; it is now a constitutional commitment.”

The chief justice urged the next generation of lawyers and judges to adopt a focused and principled approach to environmental protection in lawmaking, law enforcement, and the judicial process.

Topics:

Sustainable EnvironmentClimate JusticeSyed Refaat Ahmed
Read More

CJ leaves for Türkiye, UAE to join separate functions

Azharul's appeal hearing set for May 6

Chief Justice: Establishment of Supreme Court Secretariat making significant progress

Int'l organizations express support for Bangladesh's judicial reform roadmap

Chief Justice: Judicial secretariat ordinance draft progressing rapidly

Chief justice offers prayers at Abu Sayed’s grave

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x