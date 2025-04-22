Dhaka breathed clean air on only 31 days in nine years, data shows

Over the past nine years, out of 3,114 days, residents of Dhaka have had the opportunity to breathe clean air on only 31 days, CAPS data shows.

In 2024 alone, the city experienced good air quality for just two days, while the air quality was classified as hazardous for 35 days, Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman of the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), said on Tuesday.

During this period, Dhaka experienced unhealthy air quality on 853 days, very unhealthy conditions on 635 days, and hazardous air on 93 days, he added.

The data was presented at a press conference titled “World Earth Day 2025: What Can Be Done to Control Air Pollution,” held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, organized by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) and CAPS.

CAPS reported these findings after analyzing Dhaka's Air Quality Index (AQI) data from 2016 to 2024, sourced from the US Embassy in Dhaka.

According to CAPS, air pollution in Bangladesh has worsened with each passing year.

In a written statement, Dr Kamruzzaman Majumder noted that January 2024 saw the most polluted air in Dhaka over the nine-year period, with an average AQI score of 300.

Conversely, the best air quality was recorded in July 2021, with an average AQI score of 97, he said.

He added that during these nine years, Dhaka experienced moderate air quality on 624 days (20%), air quality sensitive to vulnerable groups on 878 days (28%), unhealthy air quality on 853 days (27%), very unhealthy conditions on 635 days (21%) and hazardous conditions on 93 days (3%).

The data also shows that the highest number of very unhealthy days occurred in 2021 and 2023. Specifically, 2021 recorded 86 very unhealthy days, while 2023 saw 133 unhealthy days.

In 2023, 14 days were classified as either very unhealthy or hazardous. This number increased to 35 days in 2024, as per the data.

According to the latest IQAir report, Bangladesh has consistently ranked among the countries with the worst air quality.

The country topped the list in both 2021 and 2023, and ranked second in 2024.

Additionally, in 2024, Dhaka ranked third among cities with the highest levels of air pollution globally.

Among all districts in Bangladesh, Gazipur was identified as having the worst air quality, as per the report. The ultrafine particle concentrations there are 18 times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) standard.

Sylhet, on the other hand, had the least polluted air, though the ultrafine particle level in Sylhet city is still 9.7 times higher than the WHO standard and 3.23 times above the national annual standard set by Bangladesh, the IQAir report added.

Speakers at the press conference emphasized the importance of adopting renewable energy to combat air pollution.

Renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass energy are reusable and environmentally friendly.

Reducing reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation could play a significant role in addressing the country’s air pollution crisis, they said.

To tackle air pollution, Bapa and CAPS proposed eight key measures, including: