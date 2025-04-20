Met office predicts rain across some districts

The met office forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind at a few places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places across the remaining divisions for the next 24hours, beginning from 9am on Sunday.

Weatherman Shahanaj Sultana predicted day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country during this period.

The rainfall activity may increase by five days, a met office bulletin said.

The highest temperature 34.4°C was recorded at Bagabari in Rajshahi division on Saturday. Tetulia in Rangpur division has experienced the lowest temperature 19.6°C on Sunday.

The sun will set at 6:22pm on Sunday and rise at 5:32am on Monday in Dhaka.