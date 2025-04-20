Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Met office predicts rain across some districts

The rainfall activity may increase by five days, a met office bulletin said

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 01:05 PM

The met office forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind at a few places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places across the remaining divisions for the next 24hours, beginning from 9am on Sunday.

Weatherman Shahanaj Sultana predicted day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country during this period.

The rainfall activity may increase by five days, a met office bulletin said.

The highest temperature 34.4°C was recorded at Bagabari in Rajshahi division on Saturday. Tetulia in Rangpur division has experienced the lowest temperature 19.6°C on Sunday.

The sun will set at 6:22pm on Sunday and rise at 5:32am on Monday in Dhaka.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Bangladesh Met OfficeWeather forecastmet office weather bulletin
Read More

Brief rain calms Dhaka, but thunderstorm may follow

Rain with temporary gusty wind likely in some districts

Rain likely in all division, including Dhaka

River ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 1

Sudden showers, dark skies return to Dhaka after sunny morning

Rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

Latest News

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

US-Bangla launches direct flights on Dhaka-Riyadh route

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x