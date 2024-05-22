Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Saber: Failing to meet 1.5°C goal will result in severe consequences

  • ‘Now, what we can do is limit future damage,’ Saber says
  • ‘If 100% NAPs implemented, we would still face 2.6°C temperature increase’ 
File Image: Environment Minister Saber Hossain Choudhury. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 May 2024, 10:21 PM

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Wednesday said failing to meet the 1.5°C Celsius target will result in severe consequences.

“G20 nations account for 81% of global emissions. The real thing developed countries can do is stop emissions. Unless we decarbonise, whatever we try to do in terms of adaptation and mitigation measures, that is not going to be enough," he said.

Saber was speaking as a panellist in the plenary session titled "Ambition for 1.5°C" at the International Expert Dialogue on Mountain, People, and Climate held at the Chandragiri Hill Resort in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday.

"If 100% of National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) are implemented, we would still face a 2.6°C temperature increase. Now, what we can do is limit future damage," he said.

The environment minister urged global leaders to prioritise effective climate policies and to support vulnerable nations in their fight against climate change.

Later, Saber met representatives of Nepal, Bhutan, and international organisations on the sidelines of the International Experts Dialogue.

Topics:

Saber Hossain Chowdhury
Read More

Saber: Research on tree conservation and extension will be enhanced

Saber: Govt working to improve e-waste management system

Minister urges eco-friendly solutions for leather industry revival

Donald Lu assures future US investment in Bangladesh to mitigate climate change impact

Saber: Satellite images to guide tree planting in Dhaka

Saber: Govt to enhance eco-friendly tech in rice cultivation

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x