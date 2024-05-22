Saber: Failing to meet 1.5°C goal will result in severe consequences

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Wednesday said failing to meet the 1.5°C Celsius target will result in severe consequences.

“G20 nations account for 81% of global emissions. The real thing developed countries can do is stop emissions. Unless we decarbonise, whatever we try to do in terms of adaptation and mitigation measures, that is not going to be enough," he said.

Saber was speaking as a panellist in the plenary session titled "Ambition for 1.5°C" at the International Expert Dialogue on Mountain, People, and Climate held at the Chandragiri Hill Resort in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday.

"If 100% of National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) are implemented, we would still face a 2.6°C temperature increase. Now, what we can do is limit future damage," he said.

The environment minister urged global leaders to prioritise effective climate policies and to support vulnerable nations in their fight against climate change.

Later, Saber met representatives of Nepal, Bhutan, and international organisations on the sidelines of the International Experts Dialogue.