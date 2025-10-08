Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Touhid: Ambassadors free to visit any residence, no comment on discussions

If he were a criminal, he would certainly have been taken into custody, which did not happen, says Touhid

File photo of Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 08:34 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has described the meeting of three ambassadors at the residence of former Awami League minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury as a meeting at an "individual's home."

He made the comments on Wednesday in response to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the meeting, he said: “They went to an individual’s home. If he were a criminal, he would certainly have been taken into custody, which did not happen.”

He added: “Ambassadors can visit anyone’s residence. There may be debate over what was discussed there, but the fact that the ambassadors visited—there is actually nothing for me to comment on.”

In response to another question, he noted that the election for the 81st president of the United Nations General Assembly will be held in June next year, and Bangladesh will not face Palestine directly in this election.

Addressing comments made by India’s foreign secretary on Bangladesh’s national election, who said that India would work with whichever government is elected, the adviser said: “I do not consider this statement an issue. It is entirely an internal matter of Bangladesh.”

Topics:

Saber Hossain ChowdhuryMd Touhid Hossain
