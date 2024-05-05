Monday, May 06, 2024

Nor’wester likely to hit Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

  • Rain or thunder showers likely to sweep over country
  • Heat alert issued Friday
Representational image nor’wester. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2024, 06:00 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said that a nor’wester is likely to hit parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka.

According to a BMD bulletin, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind, are likely to sweep over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions during the next 72 hours commencing 4pm on Sunday.

At this time, there may be lightning and hails at isolated places along with nor’wester storms.

Amid the ongoing heatwave across the country, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday issued again a country-wide heat alert message for the next 48 hours commencing 6pm on Friday.

