India starts sharing flood data with Bangladesh

  • Data sharing to help Bangladesh forecast floods, issue warnings
  • Social media messaging group engaged in flood forecasting, warning activities
File image of flooding in Sylhet. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2024, 06:16 PM

India started transmitting flood-related data of identified stations on transboundary rivers flowing towards Bangladesh from Wednesday through the existing mechanism under the Joint Rivers Commission.

Under the aegis of the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission framework, India has been sharing flood-related data such as Water Level, Forecast Level, Discharge and Rainfall of identified Indian stations on transboundary rivers.

Those include Brahmaputra, Barak, Manu, Gumti, Teesta, Jaldhaka, Torsa, Mahananda and Ganga. The purpose of sharing the data is to help Bangladesh forecast floods and issue warnings in the country.

The arrangement of flood data transmission has been periodically reviewed and revised in the past as per the request of Bangladesh.

At present, the data of the identified Indian stations is being transmitted to Bangladesh on a continuous basis during the designated flood period, according to a statement.

Earlier, the designated period of flood data transmission was from May 1 to October 15, which was extended up to October 31, 2022, to accommodate the flood situations arising out of delayed retreating monsoon.

Last year, a social media messaging group of concerned officers of India and Bangladesh, engaged in flood forecasting and warning activities, was also set up for seamless and timely data transmission.

That group has also been re-activated on Wednesday.

