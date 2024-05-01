Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Environment Minister: Bangladesh to reinforce climate resilience advocacy at COP29

  • PM Sheikh Hasina commits to active engagement
  • COP29 crucial for global climate efforts, says minister 
File image of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2024, 05:37 PM

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said Bangladesh's participation at COP29 is expected to reinforce its proactive advocacy for environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

He said as preparations for COP29 intensify, Bangladesh is poised to engage actively with the international community, advancing shared goals of environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

Saber said this while presenting the official invitation letter of COP29 from the President of Azerbaijan to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed gratitude for the invitation and reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to actively participate in the COP29 deliberations.

Saber said Bangladesh's role in international forums like COP29 is crucial, aiming to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. He highlighted COP29 as a pivotal platform for advancing climate agendas, fostering partnerships, and catalyzing tangible actions to combat climate change.

Earlier, on April 25, the environment minister received the invitation letter for COP29 from Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue held in Berlin, Germany.

Climate ChangeEnvironmentPM Sheikh HasinaCopSaber Hossain ChowdhuryEnvironment Minister
