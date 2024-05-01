Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Very severe heatwave grips 7 districts

  • Highest temperature on Tuesday was 43.8°C in Jessore
  • Lowest temperature on Wednesday was 22.7°C  in Dinajpur
  • Rain likely in some places in Chittagong, Sylhet divisions
This undated image shows a woman and her child seeking refuge under a small tree from the scorching summer sun. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2024, 02:55 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday said Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat and Satkhira have been experiencing extremely hot weather as a very severe heatwave sweeps over these regions.

According to a regular bulletin of the met office, a very severe heatwave is sweeping across Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat and Satkhira, and a severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Narayangonj, Noagaon, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur and rest of Khulna division.

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is affecting other places in the country.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely at one or two places in Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it said.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was 43.8°C in Jessore and the lowest temperature on Wednesday was 22.7°C in Dinajpur.

The highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 6am was recorded at 53 millimetres in Sylhet.

Due to an increase in moisture incursion, discomfort may persist.

Topics:

HeatwaveBMD
Read More

Khulna records highest temperature in 23 years

Severe heatwave: Jessore, Chuadanga record highest temperature at 42.8°C

Meteorologist: Heatwave blankets around 80% of Bangladesh

Heatwave alert extended to 4 divisions as mercury rises to 52-year high

Heat bends Dhaka-Narsingdi railway line in Pubail

Man dies of heatstroke in Natore

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x