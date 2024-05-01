Very severe heatwave grips 7 districts

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday said Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat and Satkhira have been experiencing extremely hot weather as a very severe heatwave sweeps over these regions.

According to a regular bulletin of the met office, a very severe heatwave is sweeping across Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat and Satkhira, and a severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Narayangonj, Noagaon, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur and rest of Khulna division.

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is affecting other places in the country.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely at one or two places in Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it said.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was 43.8°C in Jessore and the lowest temperature on Wednesday was 22.7°C in Dinajpur.

The highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 6am was recorded at 53 millimetres in Sylhet.

Due to an increase in moisture incursion, discomfort may persist.