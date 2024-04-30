Saber urges media to play pivotal role in raising climate awareness

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Tuesday urged the media to play a pivotal role in raising awareness and fostering dialogue on climate change adaptation at the grassroots level.

“Media can amplify the voices of local communities and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices in climate adaptation,” he said during a seminar held at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka.

The environment minister urged journalists to produce stories covering diverse aspects of climate change, stressing the importance of factual accuracy in reporting.

He asked journalists to spotlight the plight of displaced people, focusing on individual stories. He underscored the crucial link between climate change and national security and called upon the youth to actively engage in climate action initiatives.

The minister highlighted the importance of effective communication strategies in promoting community-driven initiatives and enhancing resilience to climate impacts.

“By harnessing the power of storytelling and information dissemination, we can empower communities to take proactive measures in addressing climate challenges. The minister called for continued collaboration and concerted action to ensure that climate adaptation remains a priority on the national agenda,” he added further.