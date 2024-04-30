Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Saber urges media to play pivotal role in raising climate awareness

  • Journalists urged to produce stories climate change’s diverse aspects
  • Asks journalists to spotlight plight of displaced people
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks during a seminar at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 08:49 PM

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Tuesday urged the media to play a pivotal role in raising awareness and fostering dialogue on climate change adaptation at the grassroots level. 

“Media can amplify the voices of local communities and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices in climate adaptation,” he said during a seminar held at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka.

The environment minister urged journalists to produce stories covering diverse aspects of climate change, stressing the importance of factual accuracy in reporting. 

He asked journalists to spotlight the plight of displaced people, focusing on individual stories. He underscored the crucial link between climate change and national security and called upon the youth to actively engage in climate action initiatives.

The minister highlighted the importance of effective communication strategies in promoting community-driven initiatives and enhancing resilience to climate impacts. 

“By harnessing the power of storytelling and information dissemination, we can empower communities to take proactive measures in addressing climate challenges. The minister called for continued collaboration and concerted action to ensure that climate adaptation remains a priority on the national agenda,” he added further. 

Topics:

Climate ChangeSaber Hossain Chowdhury
Read More

Bangladesh to reinforce climate resilience advocacy at COP29

Saber: Environmental conservation topics are being included in textbooks

5 individuals, 2 organizations chosen for Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation

Minister: Bangladesh needs $534bn to address climate change impact by 2050

Saber: Bangladesh pledges to create resilient world for all

PM Hasina: Need to boost adaptive capacity to build safe world

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x