Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Nationwide Boro paddy procurement begins

  • Farmers can lodge complaints over phone

  • Govt will also procure wheat 

The file image shows the cultivation of Boro paddy in Kaptai Lake of Rangamati. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2024, 04:05 PM

The government started the procurement of Boro paddy and rice across Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the procurement through videoconferencing at the Secretariat.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the government aims to procure 70% of Boro paddy within June, though Boro procurement activities will continue through August 31.

Besides, stern action will be taken against individuals found to be involved in harassing farmers during procurement, he said.

Farmers can lodge complaints against anyone over the phone, he added.

This year, the government will procure 1.7 million tons of paddy and rice. Of these, 500,000 tons will be paddy, 1.1 million tons will be boiled rice and 100,000 tons Atap rice.

The procurement price of Boro paddy has been fixed at Tk32 per kg, boiled rice Tk45 and Atap rice Tk44.

Besides, the government will procure 50,000 tons of wheat at Tk34 per kg.

Directives have been given to deputy commissioners, regional food controllers, deputy assistant officers of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), farmers and rice mill owners to procure paddy or rice within the stipulated time, said the minister.

Moisture meters have been distributed to deputy assistant officers of the DAE in each union to check paddy, he said.

Besides, directives have been given to maintain the quality of rice and paddy, the minister added.

Topics:

Sadhan Chandra Majumder
Read More

Minister: Power price hike not going to affect farmers

Dinajpur journalists boycott food minister's campaign

Food Minister: Illegal hoarders must face jail, if not mend

Food Minister for best practice in rice business to ensure market stability

Food Minister: Zero tolerance against hoarders

Food minister served show-cause notice over violating electoral code of conduct

Latest News

Brac Bank opens collection booth at Brac University campus

Banglalink further strengthens its award-winning 4G network

In Myanmar war, crucial window looms for junta and rebels

Mbappe and PSG aim to seize moment in Champions League semi-final

Hajj visa restricted to Jeddah, Medina and Makkah

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x