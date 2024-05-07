Nationwide Boro paddy procurement begins

The government started the procurement of Boro paddy and rice across Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the procurement through videoconferencing at the Secretariat.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the government aims to procure 70% of Boro paddy within June, though Boro procurement activities will continue through August 31.

Besides, stern action will be taken against individuals found to be involved in harassing farmers during procurement, he said.

Farmers can lodge complaints against anyone over the phone, he added.

This year, the government will procure 1.7 million tons of paddy and rice. Of these, 500,000 tons will be paddy, 1.1 million tons will be boiled rice and 100,000 tons Atap rice.

The procurement price of Boro paddy has been fixed at Tk32 per kg, boiled rice Tk45 and Atap rice Tk44.

Besides, the government will procure 50,000 tons of wheat at Tk34 per kg.

Directives have been given to deputy commissioners, regional food controllers, deputy assistant officers of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), farmers and rice mill owners to procure paddy or rice within the stipulated time, said the minister.

Moisture meters have been distributed to deputy assistant officers of the DAE in each union to check paddy, he said.

Besides, directives have been given to maintain the quality of rice and paddy, the minister added.