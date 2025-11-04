Educationists slam govt move to drop music, PE posts

Educationists have strongly condemned the government’s decision to scrap over 131,000 posts for music and physical education teachers in primary schools, warning that the move will severely undermine children’s mental and physical development.

The abrupt reversal of a 2020 recruitment initiative, formalized under the interim government’s updated teacher appointment rules, has sparked outrage across civil society, with experts calling it a politically motivated step that disregards global research and inclusive education standards.

The move reverses the initiative, which had approved the hiring of 2,583 music teachers and 2,583 physical education teachers as part of a phased plan to eventually assign one of each to all 65,567 government primary schools.

On August 28, the interim government amended the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025, formally creating the two new posts.

However, on November 3, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education abruptly removed the recruitment rules and qualification criteria for both positions.

Educationists say the decision is misguided and appears to cater to pressure from specific interest groups, undermining inclusive education goals.

“This decision has deeply disappointed us,” said Rasheda K Chowdhury, former adviser to a caretaker government and a prominent educationist.

“Mental development requires extracurricular activities, sports and cultural engagement are essential for children’s well-being. Blocking these posts not only denies employment to qualified candidates but also stunts the holistic growth of future generations.”

She added that the move risks creating unnecessary tension between religious education and cultural learning.

“Religion refines human thought, while culture and sports promote physical and mental health. These are not contradictory. The responsible policymaker, a psychologist and psychiatrist, should know how vital these activities are for students.”

Education researcher KM Enamul Haque echoed the concern, saying: “Globally, school policies are evolving to support health and well-being. This decision runs counter to that trend. We urge the government to reconsider in light of the Health-Promoting Schools and Global Citizenship Education framework.”

The Ministry of Education had initially planned to recruit 5,166 teachers under the scheme, with a long-term goal of expanding to 131,134 posts nationwide.

The cancellation has now blocked a significant employment opportunity for trained professionals in the arts and physical education sectors.

Rasheda further warned that the absence of cultural and physical activities in schools could worsen device addiction among children.

“Parents have welcomed initiatives like BTV’s ‘Notun Kuri’ for helping reduce screen dependency. Removing these avenues from schools is a step backward.”

Several cultural organizations, including Udichi, have condemned the decision and called for an immediate reversal.

Educationists say the government must restore the posts to uphold the integrity of primary education and ensure the holistic development of students.