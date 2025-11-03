Land senior secretary pledges pro-people services

Land Ministry Senior Secretary ASM Saleh Ahmed today said automated land services is one of the main steps in modernizing the land administration system.

"Through this system, citizens are now getting various land-related services easily, quickly and transparently. Land is one of the main components of a country's economic and social development. Proper management of land and ensuring easy access to land services for citizens is one of the responsibilities of the government," he said.

He made the remarks at the ToT training of concerned officers and employees of four districts of Rangpur division and one district of Khulna division (Rangpur, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram and Kushtia) on improved automated land services at the computer lab of the Department of Land Records and Survey in the capital.

Fifty trainees from the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) to Computer Operator participated in this two-day training organized by the Land Management Automation Project.

Saleh Ahmed said modern technology-based land administration, skilled manpower and people-friendly policies have been formulated so that people can get fast, transparent and accurate land services. The main objective of all activities is to ensure easy land services for the people, he added.

Currently, he said, land services in Bangladesh have almost completely taken a digital form. Citizens can now receive land services online sitting at their doorsteps, he added.

He said the Land Ministry is working tirelessly to implement this commitment of 'Land services are now at the doorstep of citizens'. In addition, services are being provided from Citizen Land Service Centers, he added.

Permission has been given to establish Citizen Land Service Centers in each district, including the office of the Deputy Commissioner and based on need. Providing land services requires not only technology, but also public awareness and sincerity of service providers, continued the Senior Secretary.

He said training of land officers, implementation of Citizen Charter and increasing service attitude can also be important steps.

Saleh Ahmed said the main goal of this training is to enhance the skills of land officers and employees so that they can go to their respective offices and train other colleagues. As a result, the knowledge of the training spreads quickly and the smooth implementation of automated services is possible at all levels of administration.

He said they not only acquire technology-based skills, but also master management, communication and training delivery strategies. As a result, the pace of implementation of automated land services is accelerated, citizen suffering is reduced, and transparency and accountability in services are increased.

The skilled trainers created through ToT training are the driving force of future land administration, Saleh Ahmed said, adding, through them, the continuity and quality of automated land services will be ensured. This initiative has initiated a groundbreaking change in the land sector of Bangladesh.

Additional Secretary Md Emdadul Haque Chowdhury was present at the event.