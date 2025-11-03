DMTCL MD: Faulty design, contractor’s negligence behind metro bearing pad fall

Faulty design and negligence by the contractor and consulting firms may have caused the recent Metro route’s bearing pad fall incident that claimed the life of a pedestrian, said Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director Faruque Ahmed on Monday.

“After last year’s incident, we carried out inspections both physically and using drones. Another inspection was conducted two months ago. Our top priority is ensuring safety. There may have been faults in the design,” he said at a press briefing held at the DMTCL headquarters in Uttara.

The accident might have occurred due to several factors, including the use of substandard materials or a lack of proper understanding of the work, which will be confirmed after an investigation, he added.

“It was the consultancy firm’s responsibility to verify the work. Due to their lack of expertize, deficiencies exist,” said the DMTCL MD.

He also pointed out that the Line-1 project currently has no project director, but four to five new directors will be appointed soon.

“We have to build the metro ourselves. We want to move forward by prioritizing local expertise through smart financing. There is a conflict of interest with the investor. I have been given a 50-year warranty, but within that framework, my authority is quite limited,” he said, adding that design changes could be made if necessary.

Faruque Ahmed urged political parties and others to refrain from pasting posters on metro rail pillars.

“If physical cracks are hidden under them, they remain undetected. Based on our expenditure, this metro was expected to be among the best in the world—but the reality is different. Those responsible for approving or certifying the work will be held accountable if any irregularities are found,” he said.

Referring to the fatal incident at Farmgate Metro Rail Station, he said the family of Abul Kalam Azad—who died after a bearing pad fell on him—has been provided with Tk500000 in initial financial assistance. “This amount is not compensation for the loss of life; it is immediate assistance,” said the DMTCL MD. “Right after the incident, we went to the spot and managed all arrangements—from hospital procedures to the funeral—along with the ministry. Later, an adviser from the ministry also provided some emergency support.”

He added that long-term support initiatives have been taken for the deceased’s family. “We have met with the victim’s wife and arranged a job for her according to her qualifications. She will be appointed once she submits the required documents,” said Faruque Ahmed.

He mentioned that the victim’s wife is expected to complete her honours degree in about six months, after which she will be eligible for promotion based on her qualifications.