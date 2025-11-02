Monday, November 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Decision on referendum expected on Monday

Meanwhile, a press briefing has been scheduled at the Chief Adviser’s Office at 12pm on Monday

File image: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting of the Advisory Council at his office on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Photo : PID
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 10:35 PM

A special meeting of the interim government’s Advisory Council will be held on Monday morning at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus is set to preside over the session, according to sources from his office.

A press briefing is also scheduled at the Chief Adviser’s Office at 12pm on the same day, likely to follow the Advisory Council meeting.

The press wing stated that the briefing will be held in the Karbi Hall of the Chief Adviser’s Office, though no details have been provided about who will address the media.

Notably, this is the first time a press briefing is being organized at Dr Yunus’s office since he assumed the role of chief adviser. Previously, briefings were generally held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Sources from the Chief Adviser’s Office indicated that the special Advisory Council meeting may decide on the implementation of the July Charter and on matters related to the referendum. The chief adviser will make decisions after consulting with the members of the Advisory Council.

Earlier, following the Advisory Council meeting last Thursday, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said: “The controversy over the referendum has reached its peak. At some point, a decision must be made on these issues. The chief adviser will make the decision. We will support him.”

He added: “No one else will make the decision, you can be sure of that. The chief adviser will decide. If he needs our advice, he will seek it, and we will remain firm in implementing that decision. And the decision will be taken very quickly.”

