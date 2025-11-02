Sunday, November 02, 2025

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

'A significant part of their hope is going to be fulfilled'

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 10:16 PM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has thanked the Election Commission (EC) for creating an opportunity for expatriate Bangladeshis to cast their votes in the upcoming national election. 

He said: "Expatriate Bangladeshis have been demanding the right and opportunity to vote in national elections for a long time. In the upcoming election, a significant part of their hope is going to be fulfilled. This time, for the first time, around 5 million expatriates from various countries are getting the opportunity to vote in the upcoming national election. I sincerely congratulate and commend the Election Commission on behalf of our party for introducing the opportunity for expatriates to exercise their voting rights."

Tarique Rahman made the remarks as the chief guest while virtually inaugurating the online payment system for the renewal of primary membership and the enrolment of new members of the party from abroad.

The event was held at the La Vita Banquet Hall at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the chair.

Tareque Rahman further said: "I consider this opportunity for expatriates to vote as a respectful recognition of the rights and contributions of expatriate Bangladeshis to their country. Since it is the first time the opportunity to vote from abroad has been created, the voting process might seem a bit complicated to some. However, if the BNP comes to power, we will certainly take steps to simplify the system."

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Selima Rahman, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Convener of the BNP Media Cell Prof Dr Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel also spoke on the occasion.

