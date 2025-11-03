When will Bangladesh make public transport women-friendly?

For Anima (pseudonym), a student at Jagannath University, commuting on a Dhaka bus has become a nightmare.

On her way to Sadarghat from Badda aboard a bus, she was sexually harassed by a middle-aged man.

“At first I thought it was unintentional,” she recalled.

“But when I moved forward, he came behind me again and touched me inappropriately.”

When she protested, passengers dismissed her.

“They told me to ignore it — that he was my father’s age, that such things happen on buses,” she said.

This was not her first encounter. “It happened again on my way to Nilkhet,” she said.

“Women can sense when a touch is intentional.”

Anima’s story reflects the experience of countless women in Dhaka’s chaotic public transport system.

According to the Bangladesh Road Safety Network, 83% of women using urban buses face physical or psychological harassment.

The Aanchal Foundation found that nearly two-thirds of female commuters in Dhaka have experienced some form of abuse — 46% sexual harassment, 15% bullying, and 15% gender discrimination.

A ccountability

Pahari Bhattacharya, coordinator of the Bangladesh Road Safety Network, said most public transport “is structurally unfriendly to women.”

He added that many bus helpers refuse to let women board, while others enable harassment.

“We demand women- and disability-friendly public transport immediately,” he said.

Rights activists argue that lack of evidence allows perpetrators to escape punishment.

“Even when victims speak up, they’re often blamed,” said Zakiah K Hasan, executive director of the Dipto Foundation.

She noted that a previous initiative to install CCTV cameras in 100 city buses reduced incidents,