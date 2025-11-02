1,407 tons of potatoes exported to Nepal via Banglabandha

A total of 1,407 tons of potatoes have been exported to Nepal through the Banglabandha land port in Panchagarh.

The export took place on Thursday from morning till evening.

According to Nur Hasan, additional deputy director of the Plant Quarantine Centre at Banglabandha Land Port, the consignment included several varieties of potatoes, including the Asterix variety.

He said that the shipment-transported in a record 67 trucks in a single day-was sourced from various districts in northern Bangladesh and exported to Nepal by multiple exporting companies.

Earlier, on Wednesday, 588 tons of potatoes were exported in 28 trucks.

With this latest consignment, a total of 39,039 tons of potatoes have been exported through the port in the past 10 months of the current year since January.