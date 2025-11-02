Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places across the country, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions," said a BMD bulletin on Sunday morning.

It also forecast that at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions may witness the similar situation, with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.

The bulletin added that night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Khepupara, while the lowest temperature was recorded today 21°C in Sayedpur and Tetulia.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:19pm on Sunday and will rise at 6:06am on Monday.