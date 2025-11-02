Sunday, November 02, 2025

Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country

Night temperature may remain unchanged, while day temperature may rise slightly, says the bulletin

Pedestrians navigate waterlogged streets in the New Market area as daylong rain, triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, brings both relief and disruption to Dhaka residents on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 11:38 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places across the country, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions," said a BMD bulletin on Sunday morning.

It also forecast that at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions may witness the similar situation, with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.

The bulletin added that night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Khepupara, while the lowest temperature was recorded today 21°C in Sayedpur and Tetulia.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:19pm on Sunday and will rise at 6:06am on Monday.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
