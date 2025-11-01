CA Yunus directs armed forces to prepare for election security

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has instructed the chiefs of the three armed services to take all necessary measures to ensure flawless security ahead of the 13th National Parliament election, scheduled for the first half of February.

He gave the directives during a meeting with Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, and Air Chief Marshal Hassan Mahmud Khan at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday evening.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman was also present.

During the meeting, Professor Yunus commended the armed forces for their contributions in maintaining national security and law and order over the past 15 months.

He reiterated that the interim government is determined to hold the elections in February in a free, fair, impartial, peaceful and festive manner.

The chiefs of the three services briefed the Chief Adviser on the military’s preparations for the elections.

A total of 90,000 army personnel, 2,500 navy personnel, and a number of air force personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order.

One company of soldiers will be stationed in each upazila.

The military chiefs also invited the Chief Adviser to attend the Armed Forces Day celebrations on 21 November.