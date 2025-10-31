Saturday, November 01, 2025

Prof Yunus: Cooperatives can help build an equal and self-reliant Bangladesh

Co-operatives are not just financial institutions but also platforms addressing various social issues, he says

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 06:22 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called for strengthening the cooperative movement to build an inclusive, equitable and self-reliant Bangladesh.

He made the call marking the “54th National Co-operative Day” to be observed on Saturday.

In a message issued on Friday, Prof Yunus extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all members of cooperatives and citizens across the country.

“I am delighted that the 54th National Co-operative Day is being celebrated nationwide with due dignity under the theme--Cooperatives build the nation through equality and equity,” he said.

The chief adviser said social engagement is essential for the successful implementation of any development initiative.

“By harnessing the immense potential of cooperatives, this can be achieved effectively. Co-operatives are not just financial institutions but also platforms addressing various social issues,” he said.

Prof Yunus highlighted the crucial role of cooperatives in improving the lives of disadvantaged people, developing skilled manpower and accelerating economic progress.

He also said the interim government has taken various steps to modernize and revitalize the cooperative sector.

“Through cooperative-based initiatives in agriculture, fisheries, livestock, savings, credit, and cottage industries, we can build a self-reliant and equitable new Bangladesh,” he said, wishing success to all the programs taken marking the day.

Muhammad Yunus
