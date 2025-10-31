Friday, October 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Light rain, thunder showers likely in parts of Bangladesh

BMD said day and night temperatures will stay nearly unchanged nationwide

Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 11:54 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning across all divisions, including Dhaka, over the next 24 hours starting 6pm on Friday.

According to a BMD bulletin: “Light to moderate rain or thunder showers is likely at most places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions; at a few places over Mymensingh and Khulna divisions; and at one or two places over Dhaka, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may occur at some locations in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.”

“Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country,” the BMD said.

Meanwhile, the Deep Depression over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining area moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a Depression first; then into a well-marked low and now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining area.

It is likely to move northwards and weaken into a low-pressure area.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)light rain
