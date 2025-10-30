Bearing pad tragedy: Victim’s wife offered job in metro rail

Eirin Akter Pia, wife of Abul Kalam Azad, who was killed in the bearing pad accident, is set to be appointed to a position in the metro rail.

Faruk Ahmed, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), confirmed the appointment on Thursday.

He said Pia will initially join as a computer operator, and after completing her honors degree, she will be promoted to an officer-level post.

Kalam died on Sunday at around 12pm when a bearing pad from metro rail’s pillar-433 in the Farmgate area fell on him. On the same day, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport, Bridges, and Railways, had announced that Kalam’s family would receive compensation of Tk5 lakh and that one family member would be given a job in the metro rail.

Meanwhile, a legal notice was sent to the secretary/senior secretary of the bridges ministry and the managing director of DMTCL, demanding compensation of Tk10 crore for the death of Azad, along with a permanent metro rail job for one family member.

The notice, sent via post on Tuesday by Enamul Haque Nabin, lawyer of the Dhaka Judge Court, stipulated that the compensation and job must be provided within 30 days. Failure to comply will result in legal action.