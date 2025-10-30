How Munshi Anayet’s viral video changed blind vendor Gafur Mallik’s life

For most people, blindness might mean a life of limitation. But for Abdul Gafur Mallik, it became the beginning of an extraordinary journey — one that would later inspire millions across Bangladesh.

Born blind and raised in poverty, Gafur refused to let his circumstances define him. From a young age, he promised himself that he would never beg. Instead, he chose to work — climbing coconut trees to collect ingredients for sweets, or walking from train to train selling naru and peanuts to make an honest living.

His story might have remained hidden in the hum of railway stations and the clatter of train compartments — until one day, a content creator named Munshi Anayet noticed him.

Moved by Gafur’s resilience, Anayet decided to tell his story through video. What began as a simple act of storytelling soon turned into a life-changing moment.

“I just wanted people to know the story of a hardworking, self-respecting man,” Anayet told Dhaka Tribune. “I never imagined the video of Gafur chacha would touch so many hearts. Now I see people haven’t just watched it — they’ve stood beside him. That is my greatest reward.”

The short documentary Anayet uploaded on Facebook went viral, garnering over 40 million views. Thousands of viewers sent donations directly to Gafur’s mobile banking account, helping him move beyond the daily grind of selling sweets from train to train.

In the months that followed, Gafur’s story became a symbol of determination and dignity — a reminder that willpower can overcome even the darkest odds.

But his story did nor end there. Recently, another video of Gafur — once again selling naru on a train — surfaced online and quickly went viral. This time, it reached an unexpected audience: BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

According to party sources, Tarique Rahman is scheduled to speak with Gafur via video call on Thursday (October 30) and extend financial assistance to him.

From a small-town train vendor to a national inspiration, Gafur Mallik’s journey stands as proof that a single story, when told with compassion, can change a life — and perhaps touch a nation.