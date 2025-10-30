Russian House in Dhaka hosts musical evening marking Russian Unity Day

A ceremonial musical evening dedicated to the National Unity Day of the Russian Federation was held on Monday at the Russian House in Dhaka.

The concert program presented the rich heritage of Russian classical music — works by M Glinka, S Rachmaninoff, A Dargomyzhsky, M Mussorgsky, D Shostakovich, C Debussy, A Petrov, S Pozhlakov and A Babajanyan.

The performers of the evening — Russian artists Sergey Gladyshev (baritone) and Evgenia Ermakova (piano) — gifted the audience bright, emotional, and profound interpretations of classical works, filling the hall with warmth and inspiration.

A welcoming address was delivered to the guests by the President of "National Group" company and the President of the Russian Society for Friendship with Bangladesh, Mr Sattar Mia, who noted the significance of friendship and cultural interaction between our countries.

National Unity Day is a symbol of national accord, mutual respect, and love for the Motherland.

The concert at the Russian House became a vivid example of how art unites people, strengthening cultural bridges between Russia and Bangladesh.

The Russian House expresses its sincere gratitude to "National Group" company and personally to Mr Sattar Mia for the support and cooperation in organizing this festive evening.

The concert atmosphere — the music, the applause, and the unity of hearts — will remain in the guests' memory for a long time!