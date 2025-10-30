Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Russian House in Dhaka hosts musical evening marking Russian Unity Day

National Unity Day is a symbol of national accord, mutual respect, and love for the Motherland

Gala concert marks Russia’s National Unity Day in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 03:56 PM

A ceremonial musical evening dedicated to the National Unity Day of the Russian Federation was held on Monday at the Russian House in Dhaka.

The concert program presented the rich heritage of Russian classical music — works by M Glinka, S Rachmaninoff, A Dargomyzhsky, M Mussorgsky, D Shostakovich, C Debussy, A Petrov, S Pozhlakov and A Babajanyan.

The performers of the evening — Russian artists Sergey Gladyshev (baritone) and Evgenia Ermakova (piano) — gifted the audience bright, emotional, and profound interpretations of classical works, filling the hall with warmth and inspiration.

A welcoming address was delivered to the guests by the President of "National Group" company and the President of the Russian Society for Friendship with Bangladesh, Mr Sattar Mia, who noted the significance of friendship and cultural interaction between our countries.

National Unity Day is a symbol of national accord, mutual respect, and love for the Motherland.

The concert at the Russian House became a vivid example of how art unites people, strengthening cultural bridges between Russia and Bangladesh.

The Russian House expresses its sincere gratitude to "National Group" company and personally to Mr Sattar Mia for the support and cooperation in organizing this festive evening.

The concert atmosphere — the music, the applause, and the unity of hearts — will remain in the guests' memory for a long time!

Read More

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Asif Nazrul: Consensus still out of reach after months of talks

Four SPs promoted to DIG

Patwary: Hold polls by February to save country from ‘civil war-like situation’

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x