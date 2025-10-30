How did the ‘Yes–No’ campaign on social media start?

A “Yes–No” campaign has emerged on social media as political debate intensifies over holding a referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter 2025.

Several major political parties, including the BNP, have expressed support for holding the referendum on the day of the national election. In contrast, parties such as Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizens Party (NCP) remain adamant that the referendum should be held before the election.

Those advocating for a pre-election referendum are sharing posters marked “Yes,” while those supporting a referendum on or after election day are sharing posters marked “No.” The campaign has generated mixed reactions across the political arena and among netizens.

According to sources, the “No” campaign was first launched by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), followed shortly by a counter “Yes” campaign initiated by the Students’ Movement Against Discrimination. Within hours, the “Yes–No” campaign went viral online.

Around 11:30pm on Wednesday, JCD’s official Facebook page shared a photo card reading “No.” The same graphic was posted by JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir.

Later, at around 12:30am, the verified Facebook page of the Students’ Movement Against Discrimination shared a post featuring “Yes.”

By dawn, JCD’s verified page posted another photo card listing four statements:

1.“No” to the conspiracy to remove complete faith and trust in Almighty Allah from the Constitution;

2.“No” to any attempt to amend the July Charter after signing;

3.“No” to holding a referendum before the national election;

4.“No” to anyone attempting to claim ownership of the July Charter earned through the blood of hundreds of martyrs.

The National Consensus Commission, formed by the interim government, has recommended the immediate issuance of a government order to hold a referendum for the implementation of the July National Charter 2025.

In its proposal, the Commission suggested that the referendum ballot include the following question:

“Do you approve of the implementation order of the July National Charter (Constitutional Amendment) 2025 and the constitutional reform proposals contained in Schedule-1 thereof?”

Voters will express their consent by choosing either “Yes” or “No.”

The Commission further recommended that the 13th National Parliament function concurrently as both the Constitution Reform Council and the National Parliament, with the Council remaining in operation for 270 days.

In an alternative proposal, the Commission stated that if the Constitution Reform Council fails to complete its duties within 270 days, the bill approved through the referendum will automatically be incorporated into the Constitution.