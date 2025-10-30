Metro rail services resume after brief suspension over technical fault

Metro rail services have resumed normal operations across the entire Uttara–Motijheel route on Thursday morning, following a brief suspension the previous night due to a mechanical fault on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section.

According to officials, minor shaking was detected near Farmgate on Wednesday night — the same area where a bearing pad had fallen earlier this week, causing a fatal accident.

As a precaution, train movement between Agargaon and Shahbagh was suspended around 9:10pm. Services resumed shortly after 9:20pm once the issue was fixed, allowing trains to operate toward Uttara.

Ahsanullah Sharifi, deputy director (Public Relations) of MRT Line-6, confirmed the information.

Earlier, on October 26, a pedestrian named Abul Kalam was killed after a bearing pad detached and fell from the elevated track near the western side of Farmgate station.

