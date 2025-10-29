Gazette of 128 July Warriors cancelled

The government has cancelled the gazette recognizing a total of 128 July warriors.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, these individuals were removed from the gazette after it was found that they had been enlisted using false information.

Some of those listed in the government gazette as July Warriors injured in the July Uprising were not actually injured or had not sustained injuries during the movement. In several cases, the same individuals were found to have been listed in multiple gazettes.

Based on recommendations from district committees, the government has cancelled the gazette recognition of 21 individuals from Mymensingh division, 27 from Sylhet, 39 from Chittagong, nine from Khulna, three from Rangpur, 14 from Dhaka, 13 from Rajshahi, and 2 from Barisal — totaling 128 people.

The government has categorized those injured in the July Uprising into three groups — "A", "B", and "C" — to determine the benefits they will receive.

Earlier, on January 15, a gazette listing 834 martyrs of the July Uprising was published.