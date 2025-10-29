Empowering the next generation of women media leaders

For three days, 20 young aspiring journalists from the Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong, and the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, Daffodil International University, explored their aspirations, shared experiences, and engaged with leading media professionals to better understand what it takes to become the next generation of women leaders in journalism.

Participants took part in interactive lectures and discussions on leadership, tracing the journey from being a young woman in media to becoming an experienced newsroom leader. They explored the differences between leadership and management while reflecting on personal and professional challenges, failures, and success stories.

Sessions focused on building confidence, professional networks, mentorship, and navigating newsroom dynamics. Participants also discussed the importance of surrounding themselves with the right people who inspire and support growth.

Critical issues such as newsroom safety, handling harassment, managing emotions, and responding to threats were addressed through practical insights. Speakers emphasized the urgent need for more women in journalism in Bangladesh and shared valuable career guidance from GIJN Bangla and international media perspectives.

By the conclusion of the program, participants left inspired, better equipped, and ready to contribute as the next generation of women media leaders. The workshop highlighted the essential role of mentorship, skills development, and continuous support in shaping the future of journalism.

About the Workshop

The AGILE Women Media Leaders of Tomorrow workshop, organized by the Fojo Media Institute in collaboration with the Communication and Journalism Educators Network (CJEN) and co-funded by the European Union, was held from 26 to 28 October at BCDM, Gazipur.

The program brought together 20 ambitious female students from the Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong, and the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, Daffodil International University, who are passionate about pursuing careers in journalism.

The sessions were led by renowned journalists and mentors, including veteran Swedish journalist and former Executive Director of Fojo Media Institute Kersti Forsberg, Sheikh Sabihah Alam (Dhaka Bureau Chief, AFP), Fahim Ahmed (CEO, Jamuna Television), SK Tanvir Mahmud (Editor, GIJN Bangla), Jesmin Papri (Fellow, Rest of World), and Mariem Aziz Mourin (Staff Reporter, News24).

Together, they provided practical guidance on leadership, media ethics, resilience, and career development — empowering the participants to take confident steps toward becoming influential voices in the media landscape.