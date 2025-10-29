East West University celebrates global media and information literacy week

The Department of Information Studies at East West University (EWU), in collaboration with the Unesco Dhaka Office and the Media and Information Literacy Network Bangladesh (MILNetBD), is celebrating Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week 2025 from October 24 to 31 on the EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

The celebration is being held under the global theme “Minds Over AI – MIL in Digital Spaces.” This event includes rallies, debate competitions, quizzes, awareness programs, and expert panel discussions.

One of the highlights of the week was a panel discussion titled “Integration of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in Higher Education,” held on Tuesday, at the S M Nousher Ali Lecture Gallery, EWU.

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson, Board of Trustees, East West University, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The distinguished panel of speakers included Dr Susan Vize, Unesco representative to Bangladesh, Professor Dr Shams Rahman, vice chancellor of EWU, and Dr Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq, professor, University of Dhaka. The session was moderated by Professor Dr Dilara Begum, chairperson of the Department of Information Studies, EWU.

Speakers at the event highlighted the vital role of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in today’s digital era, emphasizing its significance for fostering critical thinking, ethical use of technology, and informed citizenship. They noted that East West University has been a national leader in advancing MIL education and integrating it into broader sustainability and educational development goals.

The discussions underscored the importance of building strong networks and collaborations—locally and globally—to strengthen the MIL ecosystem. It was also emphasized that MIL is now deeply connected to all areas of modern life, empowering individuals to recognize both the benefits and risks of digital content.

Overall, the speeches called for the cultivation of critical thinking skills to effectively address misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation in the digital world. Faculty members, information professionals, alumni, and students from various institutions enthusiastically joined the program.