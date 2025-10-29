Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Fakhrul accuses NCC of deception, seeks inclusion of dissent notes

Fakhrul expressed the hope that the government would realise the need for an immediate correction to the commission’s recommendations

Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 02:18 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday accused the National Consensus Commission of deceiving the people and political parties through its final recommendations and demanded an immediate correction by including the notes of dissent.

“The Consensus Commission yesterday submitted its final recommendations to the chief adviser, who is also the Commission’s chairman. We were surprised to see that the issues on which we clearly disagreed, and for which we gave notes of dissent, were completely ignored,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at the publication ceremony of journalist Ehsan Mahmud’s book ‘Trial, Reform and Election: Bangladesh under Interim’ at the Jatiya Press Club.

He said the commission earlier promised that all notes of dissent would be recorded.

“But when the recommendations were made public, those notes were completely ignored. This cannot be called a consensus. It is a deception of the people and the political parties. I think these issues must be corrected immediately,” Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader said the root of all problems lies in holding a genuine election through which a people’s parliament will be formed where reforms will then be included in the constitution through that parliament, and the country will be run accordingly.

“I want to draw the attention of the chief adviser. You have made a commitment to the people to carry out the necessary reforms and to hold an acceptable election. The parliament formed through that election will be the place to resolve all these crises,” Fakhrul said.

“I would like to make it clear that if there is any deviation from this, or if you go beyond it, you will have to take full responsibility,” he added.

Fakhrul expressed the hope that the government would realise the need for an immediate correction to the commission’s recommendations, based on the points agreed upon by all parties, and properly record the disagreements.

“Only through such an election will we be able to form a people’s parliament and restore people’s rule in the country,” he said.

Referring to BNP’s position on reforms, Fakhrul said a false campaign has been carried out to portray BNP as opposing reforms. “This is completely wrong and politically motivated. BNP is not against reform in any way.”

