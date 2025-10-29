Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Rain, thundershowers likely in 3 divisions

Moderate to heavy falls in parts of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet, says met office

Persistent rain on May 31, 2025 led to waterlogging and public inconvenience, though some were seen enjoying the weather near Dhaka University. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 12:18 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna 
divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday morning.

It also predicted: "A few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country."

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, it added.

Besides, the severe cyclonic storm "Montha" over westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved further north-northwestwards as it completed crossing Andhra Pradesh coast of India at midnight last night, according to the BMD.

It weakened into a cyclonic storm first; then into Deep Depression and now lies over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining area at 6am on Wednesday.

It is likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually, it added. 

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 36°C in Chandpur station, while the lowest temperature was recorded today 22°C in Badalgachhi and Tetulia stations.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:21pm on Wednesday and will rise at 6:03am on Thursday.

