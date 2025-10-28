Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Khasru: BNP rejects Consensus Commission’s call for pre-election referendum

Khasru said their party remains firm that the referendum and the national election will be held on the election day using two separate ballots

Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 05:57 PM

BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said their party does not agree with the Consensus Commission’s recommendation to hold a referendum before the national election, saying BNP’s position on the issue remains unchanged.

“BNP does not agree with the Consensus Commission’s recommendation to hold a referendum before the national election,” he said.

Khasru made the remarks while talking to reporters after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s hour-long meeting with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

He said BNP has been clear from the beginning that both the national election and the referendum must be held on the same day, using two separate ballots.

“It’s as clear as daylight. There is no scope to bring this subject up again. Whatever anyone says or recommends that is their problem, not BNP’s. There is no room for further discussion on this,” the BNP leader added.

Khasru, a BNP Standing Committee Member, said their party remains firm that the referendum and the national election will be held on the election day using two separate ballots.

“There is no scope to change this, and BNP’s position on this matter has remained the same since the beginning and will not change in the future. There is no option to go beyond that,” he said.

Referring to the Commission’s proposal, Khasru said those who made the recommendation will not vote in Bangladesh. “It is the political parties that will take part in the vote. Everything must be resolved based on national consensus. Whatever anyone else says or recommends outside that consensus is their own matter.”

Earlier in the day, the National Consensus Commission (NCC) recommended that the interim government hold a referendum after the promulgation of the July National Charter (Constitution Amendment) Implementation Order 2025, but before the next national election.

Topics:

Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)National Consensus Commission
Read More

Salahuddin slams ‘mismatch’ between July Charter and NCC report

BNP urges retention of existing rules on symbols for electoral alliances

NCC recommends referendum and ‘auto pass’ for July Charter implementation

Amir Khasru: Commonwealth to send election observers to Bangladesh

Consensus Commission to submit final recommendations on July Charter Tuesday

Khasru for democratization of economy to ensure equal opportunities

Latest News

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

How climate change is making us sick

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x