Child dies after falling from six-storey building in Hazaribagh

In the capital’s Hazaribagh, a five-year-old child died after falling from the roof of a six-storey building.

The accident occurred around 2pm on Tuesday.

The deceased, Orchid Rajbongshi, was the only son of Rana Rajbongshi of Bhagalpur Lane, Jelepara, Hazaribagh. Later, the child was taken to Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The child’s aunt, Priya Rajbongshi, said: “Around 2 pm, Orchid came to my house with some fish his mother had given him. After a while, I didn’t notice when he left. Later, I was informed that he had fallen from the roof of our building. We quickly took him to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the child’s mother, Antra Rajbongshi, said: “Our house and my sister-in-law’s house are next to each other. Orchid often went there; it was a regular routine.”

Orchid, who was severely injured, was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. After examination, the on-duty doctor declared him dead around 3:15pm.

Md Faruk, inspector-in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed the matter. He said: “The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, and the incident has been reported to the concerned police station.”