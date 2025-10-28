CA Yunus: Proper implementation of July Charter will free Bangladesh from the past

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said that if the process can be properly followed according to the commission’s recommendations and the work can be moved forward, then Bangladesh will truly be free from the past.

“We want to be free from the past. We want to engage in the work of building a new Bangladesh. The way to that will be shown by how this charter will be implemented,” he said.

On Tuesday, he made these remarks to the members of the Consensus Commission while receiving the recommendations on the implementation process of the July Charter at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

The chief adviser said that the Consensus Commission will hand over their recommendations to the government on Tuesday.

“This is an important day for the nation, a historic day. We began with the uprising, then the most important determination was the July Declaration, after that the July Charter, and today is another important day — the process of implementing the July Charter. Such an important matter marks a historic change because of this,” he said.

At that time, under the leadership of the commission’s vice president Dr.Ali Riaz, members of the commission Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, and Mohammad Ayub Miah were present.