Dhaka Tribune
Touhid: Bangladesh follows legal process in Hasina's return request

India did not respond to the requests, he says

File image of Touhid Hossain, adviser of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 02:59 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that Bangladesh has followed legal procedures to request Sheikh Hasina’s return as per the court’s directive and that India has not yet responded.

He said: "Regarding the request for Sheikh Hasina’s return, we have followed our legal procedures and sought her return in accordance with the court’s directive. They (India) may proceed as they wish; so far, they have not communicated anything to us.”

He made these comments on Tuesday while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Criticizing the journalists, he added: "Our journalists had gone to India. I have an observation regarding you all. When India’s foreign secretary addressed you, he stated that they desire inclusive, transparent elections, and he posed a question through you, which none of you raised."

He further said: "The question presented was why such statements had not been made over the past 15 years and whether previous elections were conducted correctly under this formula. None of you asked that question.”

He added: "I am rather surprised that among you there were many senior, experienced journalists, yet no one raised this question. Since he (the Indian foreign secretary) provided the opportunity, if you did not wish to embarrass him, then at least you could have raised the question when the opportunity was presented.”

In response to a question about whether Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been invited to the country, he said: "I am not aware of any invitation extended to Zakir Naik. I am hearing about this from you just now. I have not received any such information.”

Regarding the new UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka, he said: “No individual who may create problems or controversies will be appointed here.”

Sheikh HasinaMd Touhid Hossain
