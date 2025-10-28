Another 174 Bangladeshis to return from Libya Tuesday afternoon

The Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli has reported that, with the comprehensive efforts of the Embassy and the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 174 Bangladeshi citizens were repatriated from Misrata to Bangladesh on Monday.

Among the repatriated migrants, 21 had been detained at the Tajura Detention Centre, while the remaining 153 voluntarily returned from Misrata and surrounding cities after being in vulnerable situations.

Additionally, nine of the migrants were reported to be physically unwell. The repatriated individuals are expected to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday, at 2pm via a Burak Air flight from Libya.

Major General Abul Hasnat Muhammad Khairul Bashar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Libya, met with the migrants who voluntarily returned and bade them farewell in Misrata.

The first secretary (Labour) of the Embassy was also present at the meeting. The ambassador briefed the returning migrants on the Embassy’s ongoing initiatives and activities to ensure their safe return to the country.

He said that the Embassy continuously works to safeguard the welfare and security of all Bangladeshi expatriates.

The ambassador also cautioned the migrants that irregular migration abroad is highly risky and may jeopardize their lives, families, and the reputation of the country.

Furthermore, the ambassador urged the returnees to raise awareness about the risks and negative consequences of illegal migration.

He also advised them to take necessary measures to support legal action against human trafficking networks.

The ambassador expressed sincere gratitude to the relevant local authorities in Libya and to the IOM for their full cooperation in ensuring the timely operation of the flight.

Notably, the repatriated migrants had earlier expressed their willingness to return voluntarily and submitted applications to the Embassy.

Subsequently, the Embassy prepared the necessary documentation for each individual and arranged their registration with the IOM.

The Embassy also maintained close coordination with the IOM and the relevant Libyan authorities to complete all administrative processes, including exit clearances, to facilitate their safe return.