800 bails in a day: Chief justice seeks explanation from 3 HC judges

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed has sought explanations from three High Court justices for granting an unusually high number of bail orders in various cases.

Supreme Court Special Officer Moazzem Hossain confirmed the matter to the media on Tuesday.

The justices asked to provide explanations are Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman, Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam, and Justice Md Zakir Hossain of the High Court Division.

Earlier, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the Advisory Council held at the Chief Adviser’s Office on October 23.

During the meeting, attended by Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus and Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, concerns were raised over reports that a High Court bench had granted bail in about 800 cases in a single day.

Participants questioned how it was possible for such a large number of hearings to be conducted in one day.